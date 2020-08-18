STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested the man suspected in a brazen, broad daylight purse snatching in Stockton over the weekend.

Stockton police say, Saturday afternoon, a woman was loading some groceries into her car in a parking lot along the 3400 block of Manthey Road when an SUV pulled up.

The driver of the other vehicle then got out and pulled her purse, knocking the woman to the ground. He then got back in his SUV and took off.

Detectives have since identified the suspect as 19-year-old Vincent Arce. On Monday, officers arrested him along the 4500 block of North El Dorado Street and were able to recover some of the woman’s items.

Arce has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing robbery charges.