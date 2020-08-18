IONE (CBS13) — An inmate at Mule Creek State Prison has died from apparent coronavirus complications, state corrections officials say.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced that the inmate had died at a hospital outside of the prison on Monday. It’s the Mule Creek’s first apparent coronavirus-related death.

A total of 32 inmates at Mule Creek State Prison have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, officials say.

Get the app: Download the CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

No other information about the inmate, including their name and what their sentence was, has been released at this point.

California prisons have come under fire for how they’ve managed outbreaks of coronavirus within their facilities. As of Tuesday, a total of 9,591 prisoners have tested positive while another 54 have died.