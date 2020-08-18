SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A South Lake Tahoe man accused of hitting a woman on a scooter with his vehicle was arrested Tuesday at his home.

South Lake Tahoe police say the woman was riding a Lime scooter last week near the intersection of Johnson Boulevard and Fairway when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver took off before officers arrived.

With help from witnesses at the scene, officers identified the suspect as 63-year-old Colin Hauge. He was arrested Tuesday at his home on Hebert Avenue and charged with felony hit-and-run.

Police say the victim is recovering from the crash.