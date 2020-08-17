SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Northern California woke up to intense weather early Monday morning – and not just extreme heat.

After Downtown Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto all saw the broke daily temperatures records on Sunday, the skies changed after midnight.

We have lightning video too! Our crew at Station 111 in #RioLinda captured this video (complete with slowmo replay) of lightning striking their flag pole overnight. During the next lightning storm, remember to take cover indoors as it’s always safer than being outside. pic.twitter.com/KeHhcs2pFX — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 17, 2020

Around 1 a.m. Monday, people across the region reported being woken up by thunder. Sacramentans captured several videos of the storm as it moved through (watch one of the epic videos above).

Showers were isolated and very little rainfall was expected, but some areas did see a short downpour.

7 am – Showers and thunderstorms are developing and moving in from the North Bay. Main threat with these storms will be lightning as these storms continue through the morning. Most places will see little/no rain with these showers & storms. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/dZvSV8ox96 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 17, 2020

As of 7 a.m., NWS forecasters said more showers and thunderstorms were seen to be moving in from the North Bay.

The prolonged heatwave is going to continue on Monday, however. Temperatures all over the Sacramento Valley are expected to be between 102-110 degrees, forecasters say.