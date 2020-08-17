SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento leaders unveiled a new roadmap for the city’s homeless crisis Monday.

The city has received $62 million from the state and federal government to address homelessness and the shortage of affordable housing.

The plan includes money for re-housing people currently living in motels or tiny homes, as well as ways to prevent future evictions.

Get our news app: Download the updated CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

“We will remain fiercely committed to making this unacceptable situation better, better, thousands of people indoors, thousands of people avoiding homelessness,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

The spending plan will go before the city council Tuesday night.