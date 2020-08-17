Filed Under:Rio Linda News, Sacramento County

RIO LINDA (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a grass fire that spread to some structures in Rio Linda early Monday afternoon.

Metro Fire crews responded to the area near C Street, Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard.

Firefighters have since gotten the flames under control.

Two unoccupied buildings caught fire, Metro Fire says. No other structures were threatened.

C Street is closed between Elkhorn Boulevard and Ascot Parkway due to the fire.

Updates to follow.