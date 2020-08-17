RIO LINDA (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a grass fire that spread to some structures in Rio Linda early Monday afternoon.
Metro Fire crews responded to the area near C Street, Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard.
Firefighters have since gotten the flames under control.
#CStFire video pic.twitter.com/bhORsvVFiW
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 17, 2020
Two unoccupied buildings caught fire, Metro Fire says. No other structures were threatened.
C Street is closed between Elkhorn Boulevard and Ascot Parkway due to the fire.
Updates to follow.