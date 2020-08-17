Question of the DayCourt wants to know, what do you grab out of the freezer?

7 hours ago

Dad’s Hot DogsDad's Hot Dogs is open and now they have a few parking spots turned into a dining are. Cody is live with owner Diane Phillips who is telling us all about the menu how the outside space is working out.

7 hours ago

Good Day Rewind 8/17/20In case you missed today’s show, here are some of the best moments! Watch Good Day tomorrow morning and don’t miss another funny or outrageous moment!

7 hours ago

Healthy Food OptionsThe last few month have been a challenge: canceled vacations, working and schooling from home have contributed to more mindless eating, less activity, weight gain - and the blahs!. Registered dietitian, Pat Baird, has some tips to help you plan a better, healthier diet - feel better and have more energy!

7 hours ago

Choose Your News: The LeftoversJohn is re-heating the stories that didn’t make the cut in the segment we like to call “Choose Your News: The Leftovers”.

7 hours ago