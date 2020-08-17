NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — A grass fire has prompted evacuations in rural Nevada County early Monday morning.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which started around 3 a.m., is burning off Jones Bar Road between the Brush Creek Drainage Area to the south of Yuba River Canyon and north of Nevada City.

https://twitter.com/CALFIRENEU/status/1295385119864188929

About 40 acres have burned so far, Cal Fire says. The fire is burning towards the south east on steep terrain that’s making it hard for firefighters to get to.

Cal Fire says the wildfire has the potential to burn between 400-500 acres.

American Red Cross Disaster Responders are in the process of setting up an evacuation center at Ready Springs School in Penn Valley. Animals that need to be evacuated can be taken to the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

No other information about the fire has been released at this point.