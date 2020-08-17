MODESTO (CBS13) — A woman has died after a shooting in Modesto early Monday morning, police say.

Modesto police say officers responded to the 4000 block of Blue Bird Drive just after midnight to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a woman with gunshot wounds was found sitting inside a parked car.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.

Her name has not been released at this point.

Police are looking for any possible witnesses of the shooting to come forward and help with the investigation. Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.