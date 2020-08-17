STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A fire has burned 10,000 acres northwest of Patterson in Stanislaus County.

The Canyon Zone Fire is made up of six fires burning in the Del Puerto Canyon area, Cal Fire said. It started on Sunday and is currently 0% contained.

Originally, firefighters believed the Canyon Zone fire was as large as 3,000 acres, but better mapping on Monday showed it was approximately 1,850 acres. Since that update Monday afternoon, Cal Fire said it has grown to 10,000 acres.

An evacuation advisory was issued for the Diablo Grande community Monday evening and an evacuation center was set up at Creekside Middle School in Patterson. Del Puerto Canyon Road is under an evacuation order.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.