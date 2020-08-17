AMERICAN CANYON (CBS13) — Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in the Safeway parking lot shooting that left a young Fairfield man dead.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Safeway employee Gabriel Garza was shot in the parking lot of the American Canyon store just after 12 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were able to identify a white Cadillac sedan as being linked to the incident. It was last seen speeding away from the scene.

Less than a half-hour later, a man who as reportedly jumping fences and running through backyards in the Napa County area was arrested.

That suspect – identified as 23-year-old Martinez resident Christopher “Roly” Young – was not originally linked to the American Canyon shooting. However, surveillance video was later found showing Young getting out and running from the car that detectives believe was involved in the shooting.

A .45-caliber handgun was soon found in the ditched car. It was the same caliber of weapon as used in the Safeway shooting, detectives say.

Young is now facing charges of homicide. He has been booked into jail.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear. No possible motive has yet been detailed by detectives.