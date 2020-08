SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A teenage girl who was pulled from the American River Saturday night has died.

A Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson said the girl was pulled from the river near 28th and B streets shortly before 9:15 p.m. Saturday. he was reportedly underwater water for about 20 minutes.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead.

Her identity has not been released.

Initial reports indicate that the teen had been drinking heavily.