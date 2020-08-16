SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help locate a man who is reported missing and is considered at-risk.

David Carter was reported missing around 6:25 p.m. He is considered to be possibly in danger because he hasn’t taken necessary medications, according to the sheriff’s department.

Carter was last seen driving a white Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 in Dixon. He was wearing the Vietnam veteran hat seen in the photo, a white shirt, and jeans.

Anyone who sees Carter is asked to call 911.