SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department said officers are investigating a burglary that occurred overnight at a Hindu temple in South Sacramento.

Authorities confirmed a man trespassed onto the Hari Om Mandir temple property on La Mancha Way, broke into a car and attempted to enter the temple.

Sacramento police said the temple reported the incident as a hate crime but the department said the investigation is currently moving forward as a burglary investigation.

Officers said they will be looking into the possibility of this being a hate crime.

Sacramento police said they received the report from the temple at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

A description of the suspect was not released.