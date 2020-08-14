DIXON (CBS13) — These days, the mention of distance learning will likely strike a nerve with parents. That’s why one Solano County dad is on a mission to bring some sanity when it comes to the new normal.

“I think we all are going to be hitting some rough patches over these next few months where we’re pulling our hair out and hitting a brick wall,” said Dixon parent, Chris Haskins.

Haskins knows distance learning can be challenging for anyone. He has one student in eighth-grade and one in 10th. That’s why he started the Dixon Parent/Student Distance Learning Support Group on Facebook. It’s where parents can get advice, encouragement, or just have a place to vent. And there are rules: no bullying, no politics and no shaming teachers or staff.

“It was really looking at it from a community standpoint and seeing all the outcry of just ‘this is going to be tough to get through’ and what can I bring to the table to help,” said Haskins.

Haskins is not the only one who wanted to help. CBS13 searched “Sacramento Distance learning support” on Facebook and came across several support groups in the area, all aimed at helping parents get through this.

“That’s awesome. I’m glad that’s going on, definitely. I think I would need it,” said Dixon parent Tony Valine.

“The more we can come together, the more we work as a community, the more we can get done, the more productive we can be for our kids,” said Haskins.

The group started in July and in a matter of weeks, it has nearly 600 members.