SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A firefighter narrowly missed what could have been a dangerous situation.

Sacramento Fire crews responded around 2:15 a.m. Thursday to deal with a pickup truck that caught fire near the intersection of Beloit Drive and Main Avenue

During the firefight, one of the tires on the truck exploded right in front of a firefighter.

CBS13’s camera was rolling right when the incident took place. (Watch the video above)

The fire escaped without serious injury.

Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.