TAHOE CITY (CBS13) — A man suspected of intentionally starting a fire on undeveloped forest land has been arrested in Tahoe City.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, last Friday, authorities responded to a fire along the 1800 block of North Lake Tahoe Boulevard. Firefighters quickly put out the flames and investigators quickly found it was intentionally set.

Get the app: Download the CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

A witness helped investigators identify the suspect as 37-year-old Olympic Valley resident Kevin Carle. He was soon arrested.

Deputies say they found several lighters with Carle – who also had three outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Inyo County.

Carle has been booked into South Placer Jail and is facing charges of unlawfully causing fire to forest land. He’s being held on $225,000 bail.