SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters managed to keep the flames inside of the garage that caught fire early Thursday morning.

The scene was along the 2000 block of South Avenue in the North Sacramento area.

Sacramento Fire says crews responded just after 1 a.m. for a report of smoke and quickly found it was coming from the garage of a home in the area.

Firefighters went to work quickly and were able to stop the flames from spreading.

Everyone inside the home got out safely, firefighters say.

Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.