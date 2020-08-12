SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — An early morning standoff in south Sacramento between deputies and a suspect ended peacefully.

The scene was at a home near Florin and Bradshaw roads in Sacramento County.

Sheriff’s deputies originally responded early Wednesday morning to investigate a report of a person shooting a gun at the house.

That suspect stayed in the house and wouldn’t respond to calls from deputies, prompting the standoff.

After several hours, the suspect was detained peacefully.

