SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Zoo is opening its doors for Evenings at the Zoo later this month.

The four special events, held August 20, 21, 27, and 28, will give guests an opportunity to check out the animals and grab a bite to eat in the cool Delta breeze. The events will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets must be bought in advance online, and the event is free for current Sacramento Zoo members.

Space is limited, so guests are encouraged to get their tickets in advance.

Get our news app: Download the updated CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android