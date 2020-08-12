MODESTO (CBS13) – Police in Modesto are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week that injured a bicyclist.

On August 10 around 8:22 a.m., a black Ford Fusion sedan struck a bicyclist in the area of Kearney and Princeton avenues, according to Modesto police. The crash left the cyclist with unknown injuries.

The vehicle may have a disabled-person license plate and possible damage on the passenger-side door, say police.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident is asked to contact the Modesto Police Department at (209) 521-4636