CAMINO (CBS13) — Apple Hill will look a little different this fall with masks and social distancing.

The Apple Hill Growers Association says businesses will still be welcoming visitors this harvest season while working with county officials to make sure everyone stays safe.

READ: 3rd El Dorado County Business Defies State Orders, Refuses To Shut Down

Farms and wineries will be implementing the following protocols:

Masks are required. Guests and employees will be wearing them.

Please consider keeping groups to household members only.

Businesses have been configured to allow for appropriate social distancing in all areas, including additional sanitation measures.

Businesses are implementing safe payment options.

Some farms and wineries are taking reservations for visits and you-pick activities, so call ahead to be sure.

Most Apple Hill farms open around Labor Day, while the busiest weekends tend to be in October around Halloween. The association recommends considering a visit on a weekday to avoid crowds.