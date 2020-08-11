Darcey & Stacey Premieres
Sunday, August 16, 10/9c on TLC
WEBSITE:
https://premieretv.box.com/v/DarceyAndStacey-MediaAlert
https://premieretv.box.com/v/DarceyAndStacey-PressRelease
Youth Basketball Academy (YBA)
1091 Tinker Rd 200B Rocklin Ca 95765
http://www.ybadawgs.com
Holberton School
https://www.holbertonschool.com/
Orangetheory Fitness
6575 Pacific Ave
Stockton
(209) 888-1342
https://www.orangetheory.com
Images Theatre Company
https://www.imagestheatre.org/
http://www.theHAUTEbar.com
Healthy Crunch: Instant Latte’s in Matcha & Golden Turmeric
Phoozy: Laptop &Phone Capsules to Work Outside
Kai: Selfcare at Home Kit
Buffy: Eucalyptus Comforter and Sheets
Danny Ruderman/College Counselor
http://www.dannyruderman.com
Shark Week 2020 Starts August 9th on Discovery Channel
Will Smith: Off The Deep End -Airing Tuesday, August 11that 9PM ET/PT
Great White Double Trouble -Airing Wednesday, August 12that 10PM ET/PT
https://www.discovery.com/shark-week
The Camp Transformation Center
2339 W Hammer Ln
Stockton
(209) 420-5590
http://www.thecamptc.com/
Fair Food Favorites
Downtown Woodland
8/10-8/16
Jenny Willden, Managing Editor of Outdoor Sports Guide Magazine/Freelance Adventure Travel Writer
sportsguidemag.com for publication, jennywillden.com for me
Instagram: @jlwillden