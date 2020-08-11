SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A youth in custody at Sacramento County’s juvenile hall has tested positive for coronavirus, authorities say.

The Sacramento County Probation Department confirmed that a juvenile who was booked into the Youth Detention Facility several days ago had tested positive on Monday.

Yesterday we received confirmation that a youth booked into our Youth Detention Facility a few days earlier is positive for COVID-19. The youth has been isolated and is receiving care. — Sac County Probation (@SacCoProbation) August 11, 2020

It’s the first case of a juvenile at the Sacramento facility testing positive for the virus.

The juvenile has since been isolated and is now receiving care. Officials have not released any information on the condition of the juvenile.

It’s unclear exactly where the juvenile contracted the virus.

Other juvenile detention facilities across California, like in Los Angeles County, have also seen juveniles test positive.