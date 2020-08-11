Filed Under:joe biden, Senator Kamala Harris

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – On Tuesday, Joe Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for running mate in the upcoming presidential election.

Soon after, current and former political figures took to social media to congratulate Harris, an Oakland, California native, on becoming the pick for vice president.

Governor Gavin Newsom Tweeted that Harris the perfect choice.

Former president Bill Clinton called Harris a great partner.

Ambassador Rice chimed in to say she’ll do her “utmost” help them win.

 