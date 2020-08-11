SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – On Tuesday, Joe Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for running mate in the upcoming presidential election.

Soon after, current and former political figures took to social media to congratulate Harris, an Oakland, California native, on becoming the pick for vice president.

Governor Gavin Newsom Tweeted that Harris the perfect choice.

Principled. Brilliant. Compassionate. Empathetic. Honest. The perfect choice for @JoeBiden. That’s @KamalaHarris. Let’s go win this. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 11, 2020

Former president Bill Clinton called Harris a great partner.

This is a terrific choice! @KamalaHarris will be a great partner and she and @JoeBiden make a strong team. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 11, 2020

Ambassador Rice chimed in to say she’ll do her “utmost” help them win.