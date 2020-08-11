LINCOLN (CBS13) — A 21-year-old man is suspected of DUI and hit-and-run in an incident that left a pedestrian with substantial injuries, police say.

Lincoln police responded to the 2300 block of E. Joiner Parkway Monday night and found that person had been struck by a vehicle. The driver left before authorities arrived, but investigators were given a good description.

Officers eventually showed up at a home in Rocklin and found the suspect, 21-year-old Maxwell Arreguy. The vehicle used in the incident was also discovered and has been towed.

Arreguy was arrested and has been booked into South Placer Jail. He’s facing felony charges of driving under influence of alcohol and hit-and-run.

The pedestrian’s current condition was not stated.