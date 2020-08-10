STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A motorcyclist from Patterson has died after crashing in rural Stanislaus County on Sunday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the 63-year-old motorcyclist was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson on Milton Road, near Dunton Road and north of the Woodward Reservoir Park, when he went off the road and crashed down an embankment.

The rider then crashed into a fence, ejecting him. He was soon pronounced dead by first responders.

Exactly why the motorcyclist went off the road is unclear.

The rider’s name has not been released at this point.