MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a pedestrian has died after being struck by two cars on Highway 99 in Modesto early Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says the 41-year-old Modesto man was walking on the northbound side of the freeway just north of the Sierra Drive overcrossing in downtown Modesto when, just before 3 a.m., he was struck by a vehicle.

The impact sent the man into the middle lane, where he was struck by another vehicle. This caused the second vehicle to lose control and crash into a guardrail.

Officers say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second driver stayed at the scene but investigators are still looking for that first driver that hit the pedestrian.

Highway 99 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.