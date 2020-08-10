TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A suspect led law enforcement officers on a chase from Auburn to Truckee late Monday morning.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started just after 10:30 a.m. near Highway 49 and Bell Road near Auburn as a vehicle theft investigation.

A chase continued all the way to the Highway 89 roundabout in Truckee, where the suspect – who was apparently in a work truck – crashed off the road. Officers swarmed the area and the scene has been contained, Truckee police say.

Law enforcement officers from Truckee, California Highway Patrol, Grass Valley and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Police say northbound lanes of Highway 89 are open in the area, but the southbound side has lane restrictions.

No the information about the incident has been released at this point.