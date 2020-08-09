SAN QUENTIN (CBS13) – A San Quentin State Prison inmate sentenced to death in Sacramento County in 1990 has died due to apparent coronavirus-related complications, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced on Sunday.

Pedro Arias, 58, would be the tenth death row inmate at the prison to die from COVID-19. The CDCR said a coroner will determine an exact cause of death.

Arias was sentenced to death for first-degree murder and second-degree armed robbery.

Authorities said Arias also received a life sentence without parole for kidnapping for ransom/extortion, penetration with a foreign object, attempted sodomy, lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14, sodomy of a child under 14, two counts of forcible rape, second-degree robbery and enhancements for the use of a firearm.

Arias was sentenced on Feb. 22, 1990, and was admitted onto death row nearly two weeks later on March 5.

On Sunday, the CDCR also confirmed the first coronavirus-related death among staff at the prison. This death is the ninth overall among CDCR staff.