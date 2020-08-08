STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 36-year-old woman is in the hospital after being shot while driving and crashing in Stockton on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened just after 2:15 p.m. in the area of Carpenter Road and Belleview Avenue.

Investigators said the woman was driving in the area when multiple unknown suspects fired at her, striking her once, resulting in her crashing into a home in the area.

Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening and she was taken to the hospital as soon as officers arrived. Her identity was not released.

No suspect description was released other than the suspects were Black males.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department.