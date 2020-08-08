Dad League Sacramento
Today @ 9:30am
Nielsen Park
Curbside Haircuts
Today
9am – 1pm
Spectrum Salon Studio
7366 Auburn Blvd
Citrus Heights
Hoola Hooping Under the Trees
Today
6pm-8pm
Curtis Park
Sacramento
916.443.6535
http://www.thesummermoon.com
Prologistix & Select Staffing — Job Fair
4567 South B street Stockton / 9am to 12 pm
209-289-0980
Social media Facebook @ ProLogistixStocktonCA
Facebook @ SelectStaffingStocktonCA
Instagram @ prologistix_lws
Youtube @ ProLogistix StocktonCA
Websites Prologistix.com
Select.com
Art And Music Center
219 Montezuma Street
Rio Vista, California
(707) 219-6002
Sidewalk Saturday
Downtown Rio Vista
August, 8th (10am-3pm)
Paladarte
@paladarte
C&H® Sugar
http://www.chsugar.com
Innocent Lives Foundation
(301) 615-4448
https://www.innocentlivesfoundation.org
Tweets by InnocentOrg
https://www.facebook.com/InnocentLivesOrg/
Buddhist Church of Sacramento
Bazaar At Home Edition Today!
Livestream Telethon Fundraiser
Facebook Live Noon – 5pm
https://www.buddhistchurch.org/
Mad Science of Sacramento Valley
1808 Tribute Road, Suite E, Sacramento, CA 95815
916-779-0390
sacramento.madscience.org
https://sacramento.madscience.org
Bringing It Home
https://www.bringingithome.com/
https://www.pbs.org/food/shows/bringing-it-home-with-laura-mcintosh/