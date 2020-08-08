Learning Curve: Natomas Unified School DistrictThe Natomas Unified School District is adding more childcare options for parents during distance learning.

7 hours ago

Learning Curve: First-Day JittersLori is with kids that have the first day of school jitters and shows us how they can prepare at home for distance learning.

7 hours ago

Learning Curve: Miss Kissinger's CornerMany schools in the Elk Grove District are kicking off distance learning today. Julissa Ortiz is live with Miss Kissinger (one of our favorite Kinder teachers) to learn more about her virtual setup!

7 hours ago

Learning Curve: Nerds on Call Answer Tech QuestionsThe first day of distance learning doesn't have to stress you out! Julissa is joined by our friends from Nerds on Call to answer some common questions for not so tech-savvy parents!

7 hours ago

Learning Curve: Imagine PlayImagine play in Elk Grove is keeping the kids entertained and helping parents with distance learning.

7 hours ago