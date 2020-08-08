VALLEJO (CBS13) – A murder investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot on Friday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said.

Authorities said reports of the shooting came in at around 3 p.m. from the 3000 Block of Sonoma Boulevard.

The victim, a Vallejo resident, reportedly suffered one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was available.

The Vallejo Police Department said this shooting is now the 17th overall murder to occur in the city this year.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Vallejo Police Department.