CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A local husband and wife teaching team went to new lengths to connect with the students from home.

Jennifer and Joshua Ray turned their Citrus Heights garage into a distance learning classroom for their students at Orchard Elementary School. Mrs. Ray teaches fourth-graders and Mr. Ray teaches third grade.

They tried to incorporate as much of their real classroom as they could. Recently, they have added new backdrops and expanded their home garden to help with virtual lessons.

“It’s pushed me to integrate technology in a way that’s different, and to find a way to connect projects and stuff to that technology,” Mr. Ray said.

“In planning for the show, it’s helped me frame how I want to teach my class and bring those whole school shared experiences,” Mrs. Ray said.

The couple even turned their school singalong into a weekly show featuring different guests on the school’s Facebook page.