SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) — A Cal Fire chief made an unusual rescue Thursday in the town of San Andreas.

Chief Frese with the Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit saved a tortoise that had been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 49 and Mountain Ranch Road.

The tortoise’s shell was cracked in multiple places, revealing deep gashes into its flesh.

Cal Fire says the tortoise was transferred to an animal rescue for care and should undergo surgery on Saturday.

He’s expected to recover.