PIONEER (CBS13) — Authorities say they have seized multiple illegal weapons from an Amador County man after he had a dispute with a neighbor.

According to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home just before midnight on Thursday to investigate a fight between neighbors.

One of the neighbors had reportedly put a gun to the other’s head.

At the scene, deputies talked to both people and soon started searching one of the neighbor’s property. A cache of multiple illegal assault rifles, along with a “bump stock” and “metal knuckles” were soon found by deputies.

Eventually, Pioneer resident Jack Horvath was arrested. He’s facing several weapons possession charges as well as making criminal threats.