LINDA (CBS13) – A driver accused of killing a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run after leaving the scene of a shooting where he injured one woman in late June has been arrested, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department announced on Thursday.

William Henson, 35, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the area of 65th and Q streets in Sacramento. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces charges including attempted homicide and homicide.

His bail was set at $2,000,000.

The shooting occurred just minutes before the crash. Henson is suspected of shooting toward a woman’s vehicle and striking her in the leg as she was pulling out of a motel parking lot in the 800 block of North Beale Road in East Linda. Henson also allegedly was involved in a fight just moments before the shooting.

Investigators said the woman was treated at the hospital and released.

The motorcyclist was identified as 44-year-old Michael Sanchez, of Yuba City, whose family said he was a father and lover of great photography. He leaves behind a 15-year-old daughter, whom he was very close with.

“He was my little brother, but man I could call on him for anything. And now he’s gone. And someone took him from me,” said Jennifer Crawford, Sanchez’s sister. “One minute I’m mad and the next my heart is just in pieces. I’m trying to process the fact that he’s gone.”

Authorities said Sanchez was stopped at a red light on North Beale road when Henson hit him from behind.