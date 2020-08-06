TRACY (CBS13) – The City of Tracy announced on Thursday the closure of a public pool after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

City officials are advising those who have recently visited the Joe Wilson pool to stay home and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Once we learned of this matter, staff took immediate action to close the pool, notify patrons, and perform a thorough cleaning of the facility,” stated Brian MacDonald, Parks and Recreation Director. “The safety of our patrons and employees remains a top priority, and in an abundance of caution, we have decided to close the pool until further notice.”

The City said the risk of COVID-19 to visitors is low and social distancing and state industry guidance to maintain clean and sanitary pools were being implemented.

The pool is located at 900 West Powell Avenue.