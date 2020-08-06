Dreas Mobile Sweets

@dreasmobilesweetreats (FB)

@dreasmobilesweettreats (IG)

Website – dreasmst.wixsite.com/dreasmobilesweets

Rosemary’s

Farm to Fork Meal Prep Service

http://www.rosemarysfarmtofork.com

Open from 7:30AM – 3:30PM everyday but Tuesday

@rosemarysfarmtofork

Rosa Barron | (209) 366-4839

rosemarymeals@gmail.com

Sacramento United Soccer Club

http://www.SacUnited.com

RCSDF Digital Days

https://www.rcsdfoundation.org/

https://www.facebook.com/rcsdfoundation/

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

sspca.com

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards premieres on BET

Sunday, Aug. 23 at 6pm ET with an encore at 9pm ET*

https://www.thestellarawards.com/

Duncans

http://www.duncanslocabread.com

https://www.facebook.com/duncanslocabreadsandmore

https://www.instagram.com/duncans.loca.bread/

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento

http://www.HabitatGreaterSac.org

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

The 10-episode first season of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS premieres Thursday, August 6th on CBS All Access.

Following the premiere, new episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays for CBS All Access subscribers.

Helen Horyza/Career Development Coach

http://www.elevateyourcareer.com

Fourk

825 Twelve Bridges Dr #65, Lincoln, CA 95648



https://www.facebook.com/fourkkitchen/

Farmers Closet

707-421-2791

Www.farmerscloset.com

Facebook

Farmers closet by CNB

Instagram

Farmers Closet by CNB