Dreas Mobile Sweets
@dreasmobilesweetreats (FB)
@dreasmobilesweettreats (IG)
Website – dreasmst.wixsite.com/dreasmobilesweets
Rosemary’s
Farm to Fork Meal Prep Service
http://www.rosemarysfarmtofork.com
Open from 7:30AM – 3:30PM everyday but Tuesday
@rosemarysfarmtofork
Rosa Barron | (209) 366-4839
rosemarymeals@gmail.com
@rosemarysfarmtofork
Sacramento United Soccer Club
http://www.SacUnited.com
RCSDF Digital Days
https://www.rcsdfoundation.org/
https://www.facebook.com/rcsdfoundation/
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
sspca.com
The Stellar Gospel Music Awards premieres on BET
Sunday, Aug. 23 at 6pm ET with an encore at 9pm ET*
https://www.thestellarawards.com/
Duncans
http://www.duncanslocabread.com
https://www.facebook.com/duncanslocabreadsandmore
https://www.instagram.com/duncans.loca.bread/
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento
http://www.HabitatGreaterSac.org
STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS
The 10-episode first season of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS premieres Thursday, August 6th on CBS All Access.
Following the premiere, new episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays for CBS All Access subscribers.
Helen Horyza/Career Development Coach
http://www.elevateyourcareer.com
Fourk
825 Twelve Bridges Dr #65, Lincoln, CA 95648
https://www.facebook.com/fourkkitchen/
Farmers Closet
707-421-2791
Www.farmerscloset.com
Facebook
Farmers closet by CNB
Instagram
Farmers Closet by CNB