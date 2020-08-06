STOCKTON (CBS13) — Four people, including two innocent bystanders, were taken to the hospital after suspects trying to get away from officers in Stockton crashed.

Stockton police say, just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers saw a car run a red light at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Lincoln Street.

As officers moved in for a traffic stop, however, the suspect started driving erratically to try and get away. The suspect ended up driving the wrong way on Center Street – then crashed into a bystander’s vehicle near Church Street.

Police say a total of four people have been taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

A handgun was later found by officers inside the suspects’ car. The suspects, only identified as 18-year-old and 16-year-old males, are facing weapons charges.