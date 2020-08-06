STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested after a 40-year-old man was found stabbed to death in Stockton on Wednesday.

Stockton police say officers responded to the area of Wilson Way and Mormon Slough a little before 7 p.m. to investigate a reported stabbing and found the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect as 54-year-old Rafael Pimentel-Hernandez. He was arrested later in the night.

Pimentel-Hernandez is now facing homicide charges.

The name of the victim has not been released at this point.