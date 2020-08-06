CROWS LANDING (CBS13) — Officials are investigating after a man’s body was found in a train car in Crows Landing Thursday morning.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and Union Pacific Railroad are investigating the incident. According to the sheriff’s office, the man was found in a hopper car, which only has hatches on the top and bottom. The train car was dropped off at a business on East Fifth Street overnight for employees to practice loading grain, the sheriff’s office said.

Workers saw clothing protruding from the bottom hatch around 7 a.m. Thursday and found the man after opening the top hatch, officials said.

Investigators believe the body was in the car when it was delivered to the businesses. They say there were no signs of trauma or foul play. The sheriff’s office suspects the man somehow got into the car and could not get back out.

The man has not yet been identified and investigators are now working to figure out when and where he got into the hopper. A Sheriff’s spokesperson said he could have gotten in as far back as Vancouver, Washington.