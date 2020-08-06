SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A woman has died after officers say she ran out onto Highway 50 and was struck by two cars Thursday morning.

The crash happened in Sacramento County about 100 yards from the El Dorado County line.

According to California Highway Patrol, a woman was driving in the wrong direction along the eastbound side of Highway 50. She then veered off the freeway and rolled down a steep embankment.

Get the app: Download the new and updated CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

Officers say the woman was able to climb out of the overturned car. She then ran out onto the freeway and was struck by at least two vehicles.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers who struck her are cooperating with the investigation.

Westbound lanes of Highway 50 were closed from El Dorado Hills Boulevard through the early morning hours. The lanes were reopened a little after 7 a.m.