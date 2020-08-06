MODESTO (CBS13) – The race is on for everyone to get their ducks in a row with a looming start day for distance learning. Students and teachers are set to start August 10th in the Hart-Ransom Union School District, but many parents and teachers say they’re not ready.

Superintendent Matthew Shipley called a special board meeting Thursday to go over details on how distance learning will go, but when it opened to public comment parents aired out a lot of concerns about this being the last minute to be going over details when school starts Monday.

READ: Families Keep Back-To-School Traditions Alive Amid Distance Learning

Sara Davison, the Co-president of the Hart-Ransom Teachers Association, says teachers just came back Wednesday, allowing them only three days to plan.

“I can tell you right now that there are so many teachers that I talk to on the daily that are just so upset and it’s caused so much anxiety,” said Davison.

Get the app: Download the CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

Superintendent Shipley told CBS13 three days was enough time to plan considering teachers will have more planning time throughout the school year. He also said the start date would not be moved back, admitting it “won’t be perfect but it’s a whole new world.”