SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The family of Stephon Clark is speaking out over demands that the NFL pull a new PSA featuring the Sacramento man who was shot and killed by police.

The family held a news conference Wednesday outside the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.

Stevante Clark says the pain of losing his brother is still very raw and called the California District Attorneys Association’s move both disrespectful and a smear campaign.

“Enough is enough. I am sick and tired of the smear campaign against my brother who is no longer here to defend himself. Shame, shame on Anne Marie Shubert, shame on the California District Attorney’s Union… shame, shame, shame,” Stevante Clark said.

READ: California District Attorneys Urge Roger Goodell To Pull NFL’s Stephon Clark PSA

The PSA is part of the NFL’s “Inspire Change” campaign, featuring Stephon Clark’s mother speaking about the death of her 22-year-old son at the hands of Sacramento police in 2018. The video is one in a series aimed at raising awareness about systemic racism and police use of force.

The California District Attorney’s Association claims the video misrepresents the facts, citing two legal reviews of the shooting that found it to be justified. In the letter the CDAA sent, they ask the NFL to “reexamine the factual findings of Stephan Clark’s death” and produce another video. So far, the NFL has not responded to their request.

Stevante Clark says he is thankful to the NFL for standing in solidarity with his family.

Get the app: Download the new and updated CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

Local product and current Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson has been vocal about Clark’s case. In an interview with Sports Illustrated on Tuesday, Thompson urged for the investigation into Clark’s death to be reopened.