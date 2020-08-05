NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Detectives say they have arrested two people but are still looking for a third suspect in connection to a deadly party shooting last month.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 6100 block of Coil Court in North Highlands back on July 26 to investigate a shooting that took place during a large party.

At the scene, deputies found that a 22-year-old man had been shot. Deputies, then medics started life-saving measures, but the man died several days later.

On Wednesday, detectives announced that two arrests had been made in connection to the case. Joshua Martinez, 19, and Elias Higgins, 18, have been booked into Sacramento County Jail. A third suspect, 19-year-old Sacramento resident Darren Saucier-Crocket, is still sought by authorities.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear.

Anyone who sees or knows where Saucier-Crocket is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5115.