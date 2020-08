MODESTO (CBS13) – Police are warning residents in Modesto about a mountain lion that was spotted near a golf course.

The animal was reportedly spotted Wednesday morning at Dryden Park Golf Course by a news crew that was covering a fire at the clubhouse, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Police say that although the mountain lion hasn’t acted aggressively, it shouldn’t be approached.

They urge people who see the animal to call their non-emergency line at (209) 552-2470.