CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Police say DUI was a factor in a crash along Madison Avenue that sent two drivers to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Citrus Heights police say the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m., but lanes along Madison Avenue near Sunrise Boulevard were still blocked by police as of 7 a.m.

Madison Ave blocked WB at Sunrise Ave. 2 car crash. One person transported. Citrus Heights PD on scene. And Just put up crime scene tape. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@JohnDabkovich⁩ ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/cNWl17Jekz — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) August 5, 2020

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears at least two vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles struck a pole, while the other vehicle involved was a classic Volkswagen Beetle.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, one with major and the other with minor injuries. Police did not specify which one was suspected of DUI.

Lanes are expected to be closed for a few more hours along Madison Avenue.