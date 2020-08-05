AUBURN (CBS13) — A man is under arrest after a teenager apparently got ahold of his gun and accidentally shot and killed himself.

Auburn police say officers responded to the 1000 block of Redhawk Lane Tuesday night and found that a 13-year-old boy had been shot. Medics quickly went to work, but the boy was soon pronounced dead.

Investigators say a man – 23-year-old Malik Hughes – who periodically stayed at the boy’s home didn’t properly lock up his gun. The boy was handling the gun while with his younger brother and friend when the accidental shooting took place.

No one else was apparently hurt in the shooting.

Hughes has been arrested and was booked into Placer County Jail. He’s facing charges related to criminal storage of a firearm, police say, and is being held on $50,000 bail.