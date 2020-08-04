TURLOCK (CBS13) — Turlock police are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old pregnant woman dead, along with her unborn child.

Police say Amythest Cortez was found with at least one gunshot wound in a vehicle on the 500 block of Twentieth Century Boulevard early Tuesday morning. She was rushed to the hospital and later died.

Michael Johnson lives on the block where Cortez was shot.

“It’s definitely saddening,” Johnson said. “It raises a lot of questions about how somebody could do something like that, but then with it being one o’clock in the morning, what is someone in her condition doing walking down the street in the middle of the night. It just raises a lot of questions.”

CBS13 reached several of Cortez’s family members who declined interviews but described her as someone who tried to do the best for everyone she knew and had gone down a wrong path.

Family says she had seven other children already living with other relatives. Cortez was living in Gustine.

Turlock police have not released a suspect identity or any descriptions. A spokesperson said they are investigating leads and don’t want to release information that could impact their investigation.

Anyone with further information relevant to the case is urged to call detectives at (209) 664-7323.

Editor’s note: In the story that aired on CBS13 at 10 p.m., we reported Cortez had eight children. According to family, Cortez had seven children.