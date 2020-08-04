SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s “strong mayor” proposal will be on the ballot this November.

In a meeting Tuesday evening, the city council approved the ballot measure. If approved by voters, it would overhaul the city’s charter, giving more power to the mayor’s office.

Former Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson tried four times to gain strong mayor power and failed each time. Mayor Darrell Steinberg supported Kevin Johnson’s 2014 strong mayor campaign, but voters rejected it.

On Twitter Tuesday evening, Steinberg said, “Thank you to all of my colleagues and the public for the vigorous discussion this evening. Now we can take this to the ballot and have a great debate about what form of government is best for our city.”

https://twitter.com/Mayor_Steinberg/status/1290880761805996032